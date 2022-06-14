Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy, 10, shared an adorable moment courtside at the NBA finals on Monday, June 13.

The father-daughter duo spent the evening hanging out and watching the Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

The duo made an appearance at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, for Game 5 of the NBA finals.

Jay-Z and Blue were shown on the Jumbotron and the father put his hand around his daughter’s shoulder.

This seemed to embarrass her and she told her father that he was messing up her hair.

Jay-Z then planted a kiss on her cheek, embarrassing her further as she tried to avoid looking at the screen with her face on it.

Blue also got a chance to hang around the Warriors’ bench in the third quarter.

Watch the video below….