Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s party UDA has disassociated itself from Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri’s bid to retain his seat.

The party has instead asked its supporters to look for an alternative and support a candidate of their choice.

This is after the MP called on Nakuru residents to vote for candidates of their choice in all elective seats.

The MP’s remarks further escalate his war with Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who is running for the Governor’s seat on a UDA ticket.

Kihika had also asked Bahati residents to vote against the outspoken MP.

Ngunjiri’s main opponent in Bahati is Jubilee’s Irene Njoki.

In his latest attack against Kihika, Kimani said that his association with Governor Lee Kinyanjui is democratic and that he is doing so because he is a national leader.

“We are telling our people to vote for the Governor they want, the Senator they want, the MP they want and even the MCA they want,” Kimani said.

Following his statement, Nakuru County UDA coordinator, Bernard Gitau, asked all UDA supporters in Nakuru to ignore calls by the MP.

“Following the unfortunate utterances by Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, the UDA fraternity in Nakuru County has decided to dissociate itself from the MP who is seeking for re-election on a UDA ticket,” Gitau said in a notice to the party’s supporters.

The MP has also fallen out with the party’s top hierarchy in Nairobi after opinion polls indicated that he is no longer the favourite leader to take the MP’s seat in the area.

Irene Njoki of Azimio Coalition tops all latest opinion polls.

Kimani has previously been accused of being a mole in UDA party because of his deep roots in KANU.