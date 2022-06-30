Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – New Tottenham signing, Yves Bissouma has been cleared of sexual assault allegations.

The midfielder and a man in his 40s were arrested on October 6 last year when police were called to a seafront nightclub in Brighton.

The Mali international left Brighton & Hove Albion for Spurs earlier in June while still under investigation from Sussex Police, but they have now confirmed that he has been released with no further action expected to come.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police told the Daily Mail: “A man in his 40s from Brighton who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has had his conditional bail extended until July 4, 2022.

“A man in his 20s, also from Brighton, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has been released with no further action to be taken.

“The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.”

Bissouma previously had his bail conditions amended so he could take part in the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali.

But he did spend a night in custody following his arrest in Brighton.

Shocked revellers told how they saw Bissouma being marched out of a packed nightclub in handcuffs by police officers.

An insider said: “The club was packed — it was a popular student night, especially with freshers in town.

“People were starstruck to see Bissouma in the club — he’s Brighton’s best player at the moment, so he definitely caught some eyes.

“They were even more shocked to see him later being led away in handcuffs outside the club.”