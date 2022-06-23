Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 June 2022 – Jubilee Christian Church, which is owned by Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy, is on the spot for allegedly grabbing public land.

According to Robert Alai, land grabbers linked to the church have grabbed part of Baraka Primary School in Buruburu.

They have built a mabati church on the grabbed land.

Alai has vowed to return the grabbed land back to the school.

Read his post.

