Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is no longer the Ukambani region kingpin, going by the ugly scenes that were witnessed in his rally in Kitui County on Friday.

Kalonzo endured embarrassing scenes at the Ikutha market in Kitui South constituency after he was heckled several times forcing him to cut short his address.

His speech was interrupted multiple times by the jeering crowd who shouted ‘kwenda uko’ (go away) forcing the Wiper leader to stop his address.

The crowd shouted down Kalonzo in apparent disapproval of his attempts to campaign for Kitui South MP and Jubilee party candidate Racheal Kaki Nyamai.

The irate gathering at Ikutha market refused to be addressed by Kalonzo and Nyamai, demanding that ODM candidate Onesmus Mumo King be allowed to speak instead.

The youthful ODM candidate is reportedly very popular with the electorate and is said to be the leading contender in the race for the Kitui South MP seat in the forthcoming August 9 polls.

