Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Big Brother’s Boma has got people talking after he stripped down for a bathroom photoshoot.

The Big Brother reality star showed off his ripped physique as he posed in a bathroom, with water running down his naked body.

He wrote in the caption, “what are you bringing to the reunion? Me: Sexiness. Man of peace.”