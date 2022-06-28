Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has been dealt a severe blow today after over 150 Amani National Congress (ANC) leaders dumped Kenya Kwanza Alliance and joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

The 150 leaders, who are from the North Rift, were led by their chairman Saina Nechu.

Former MP for Eldoret South David Koros, along with more than 30 grassroots from United Democratic Alliance (UDA), also joined the Raila Odinga-led outfit.

The defectors were officially received at the Azimio Center in Eldoret by the movement’s lead chief campaigner in the region Sally Kosgey, Elgeyo Marakwet governor Alex Tolgos and ODM politician Kipkorir Menjo.

Kosgey, who is a former Minister and Secretary to the Cabinet during the Moi regime, said those who defected were individuals of high-influence who would mobilize support to ensure Odinga wins in the August 9th polls.

“They have seen quite early that the race for the presidency is as good as won by Raila Odinga and that is why they have decided to join the winning side”, said Dr. Kosgey.

She expressed confidence that Raila Odinga will form the next government after winning the polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.