Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a huge political blow in the Mt Kenya region after 60 Mt Kenya leaders dumped Kenya Kwanza Alliance and joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement.

The leaders were received in Azimio by Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, in Nanyuki on Wednesday.

The leaders, many of whom were affiliated with The Service Party(TSP) led by Mwangi Kiunjuri, said they have joined the Raila Odinga outfit because they have realised the coalition will form the next government in August.

The leaders further stated that they have dumped Kenya Kwanza because Ruto is not respecting their party leader as one of the principals of the alliance.

The defections come amid reports that Mwangi Kiunjuri and former Kiambu county Governor, William Kabogo are warming up to join Azimio in the next few days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST