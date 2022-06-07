Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 7, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has finally cleared Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Johnson Sakaja, to vie for the Nairobi governor’s seat amid rumours from Azimio bloggers that he had no degree.

The commission cleared Sakaja with his running mate, Njoroge Muchiri after the two presented their credentials to the Wafula Chebukati-led commission on Tuesday.

“The independent electoral and boundaries commission on Tuesday cleared Senator Johnson Sakaja and his running mate Njoroge Muchiri to contest in the Nairobi governor race,” wrote one of the local dailies.

Azimio bloggers led by Robert Alai and Pauline Njoroge have been claiming that Sakaja, who is the incumbent Senator of Nairobi County, has no University Degree since he didn’t finish his Actuarial Science Degree at the University of Nairobi.

The bloggers further stated that Sakaja, who is an Alumnus of Lenana School in Nairobi bought his University Degree from Team University in Kampala, Uganda.

IEBC dismissed the rumour and said Sakaja represented the relevant documents and they cleared him to vie for the Nairobi governor’s seat.

Sakaja will now battle out with Polycarp Igathe who is the Azimio candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST