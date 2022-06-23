Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Big Bang Theory star, Kaley Cuoco’s divorce from Karl Cook has been finalized.

This was confirmed in legal documents obtained by The Blast, though no further information on the settlement was provided.

The “Flight Attendant” star filed for divorce back in September 2021 after four years of marriage.

The couple, who got married in June 2018, said in a joint statement at the time;

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

“There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Cuoco, 36, was previously married to Ryan Sweeting for 21 months. While marriage may not be in the cards, the actress has been dating “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey publicly since May.

The couple made their public debut at producer Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony later that month. They were spotted seated on the sidelines, laughing together throughout the presentation.