Monday, 27 June 2022 – Betty Kyallo’s only child, Ivanna, officially turned 8 years old over the weekend in a colourful ceremony attended by friends and family members.

The theme of the memorable birthday party hosted at a lavish location in Karen was white and pink.

Everything was on point at the party from the décor, cake, and sumptuous meal and drinks which were served to the guests.

The guests attended the party rocking classy outfits that would make one confuse the event with a fashion show competition.

Although Dennis Okari and Betty Kyallo co-parent after parting ways, he did not attend the birthday party.

Below are photos of the colourful event.

