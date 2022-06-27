Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – The BET Awards, which celebrate Black excellence in music, culture, and sports, held the 2022 edition on Sunday night, June 26, and it was hosted by Holywood actress, Taraji P. Henson.

Lizzo kicked off the show with an impressive performance of her latest hit, “About Damn Time.”

Silk Sonic, the R&B duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, took home the most combined wins with three. The pair won best group and album of the year for “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” while .Paak also took home video director of the year for helming their music videos.

Kendrick Lamar also won big for best male hip-hop artist and best video for “Family Ties” with Baby Keem. Actor Will Smith took home the trophy for best actor, while “King Richard” won best film.

Sean “Diddy” Combs received a lifetime achievement award. He was celebrated by a host of fellow artists and former collaborators like Mary J. Blige and Kanye West.

Find the full list of winners below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giv?on

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)

Chlöe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems (WINNER)

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak (WINNER)

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Latto (WINNER)

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic) (WINNER)

“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“Donda,” Kanye West

“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Planet Her,” Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All In Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come To Life,” Kanye West

“Grace,” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin (WINNER)

BET Her

“Best Of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige (WINNER)

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Best Movie

“Candyman”

“King Richard” (WINNER)

“Respect”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, “Bel-Air”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”

Damson Idris, “Snowfall”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Forest Whitaker, “Respect” and “Godfather of Harlem”

Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Will Smith, “King Richard” (WINNER)

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Coco Jones, “Bel-Air”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (WINNER)

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin (WINNER)

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka (WINNER)

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Lebron James

Stephen Curry (WINNER)