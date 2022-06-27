Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Ben Affleck’s young son got behind the wheel of a yellow Lamborghini SUV on Sunday, June 26, and crashed the expensive sports car into another vehicle.

Affleck and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez were at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles.

Affleck let his son 10-year-old Samuel Garner Affleck — who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — jump into the driver’s seat of the flashy car.

The car — a Lamborghini Urus that rents for a whopping $1,475 per day — accidentally went into reverse and made contact with a white BMW.

A video of the incident shows a shaken Samuel Affleck getting out of the car to check on the two cars.

Ben Affleck also checked for damage and comforted his son following the incident.

A photo shows him wrapping an arm around the boy in a tight embrace, with Jennifer Lopez looking into her phone as she stood beside them.

A representative for Affleck told TMZ that there was no damage.

An employee from the dealership, 777 Exotics, told the Post that the cars in their lot are parked tightly together.

He said: “When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth. We have a small lot and the cars are close.”

No one was injured and there were no hard feelings, the employee said.

“Everybody was OK!” he added.

“They seemed happy and continued to browse.

“The dealership would more than gladly welcome the stars back,” he added.

“Affleck loves cars,” the dealership employee said. “We hope they come in again.”