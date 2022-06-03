Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have called it quits.

The 28-year-old Italian singer confirmed that he and the 24-year-old actress have gone their separate ways in an Instagram post he shared on Thursday June 2.

Mascolo wrote;

“A little more than 3 years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day my life changed forever, and I’m deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since.

“It’s been a truly humbling experience to grow with her on my side. Through this person I have learned what unconditional love means, something only my parents blessed me with growing up and I’d not been able to fully open up to again and accept in my adult life before meeting her.

“I remember one of the first things she told me when we started dating, something so simple but profound it rewired the inside of my brain and soul. “You are so beautiful.” No, I’m not – I said. “If you won’t let my compliments land, it will never work between us.”

“‘So I let it land, thinking I was doing it for her, but what was for “her” was actually for “us” and became fundamental for “me” too: for the first time I started to believe I was actually worth something.

“Through her eyes I’ve learned to love myself, to feel beautiful, to feel accepted by accepting myself, with my countless flaws and imperfections. I will never be able to fully express in words what it means to be saved by someone, and it’s something I know with all my heart each and every living creature will experience at some point in its journey. Salvation.’

“Only God knows how many hearts I’ve broken.

“I wish only the best to this person and will always be there for her. I love you.”

People which first reported that the two parted ways amicably, revealed that a source said “their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup.”

Mascolo, 28, proposed to Thorne, 24, in March 2021 after nearly two years of dating. The two first started hanging out in April 2019, days after the former “Shake It Up” star announced her split from rapper Mod Sun.

The pair made their romance Instagram-official days after that, just as she and Mod Sun, who proposed to Avril Lavigne in April were tying up the loose ends of their very messy breakup.