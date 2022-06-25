Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, June 25, 2022 – A beautiful lady has left tongues wagging after she shared a video getting mushy with her ‘Mbaba’.
She was whispering sweet nothings to his ears and pampering him like a teenage boy.
The man has bagged himself a very hot damsel despite his average looks.
Netizens hilariously reacted to the video and concluded that money makes the world go round.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>