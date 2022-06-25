Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – A beautiful lady has left tongues wagging after she shared a video getting mushy with her ‘Mbaba’.

She was whispering sweet nothings to his ears and pampering him like a teenage boy.

The man has bagged himself a very hot damsel despite his average looks.

Netizens hilariously reacted to the video and concluded that money makes the world go round.

Watch the video.

