Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – A bear has killed a 62-year-old hunter by crushing his skull after the man shot the beast.

According to Interfax news agency, the unnamed hunter is believed to have shot and wounded the bear from a platform in a tree in the Tulun district of Irkutsk region in Russia.

Believing the brown bear was dead, the hunter got down from the tree only to be attacked and killed by the bear.

The bear died soon after.

Graphic pictures show the man’s body lying near the bear’s carcass.

“When a 62-year-old man climbed down, the mortally wounded bear attacked and killed him,” reported Interfax.

“The carcass of the animal was found 50 metres from the place where the man died.”