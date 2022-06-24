Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – At least 15 million shillings meant for bursary and refurbishment of schools in Bahati Constituency cannot be accounted for.

A new report from the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) shows that the BahatI CDF committee may have squandered the amount which was supposed to improve education standards.

The malpractices mentioned in the report focusing on the 2021/2022 report range from exaggeration of project cost, allocation of over Sh7 million to upgrading of schools with no commencement of the same and disbursement of bursary funds to fake accounts.

Last year, the auditor had also raised a red flag on several CDF projects in the constituency where over 13 million could not be accounted for.

The outspoken legislator has been facing serious challenges in responding to criticism on the use of the CDF kitty.

In recent weeks, residents have complained over the poor state of schools and poor roads in the constituency.

The residents have also decried increased cases of insecurity in trading centers despite the MP promising to help build more police stations.

In May this year, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu fingered officials managing the CDF kitty over 13 stalled projects worth Sh23.7 million.

An audit report for the financial year ended June 30, 2019, said six of the projects with a combined budget of Sh7.6 million have gross anomalies as they were deemed to have been implemented unsatisfactorily.