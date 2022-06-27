Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Days after Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young break-up took a prominent spot in trending topics on social media, the reality show star has now come out to debunk claim of cheating on Michelle.

The pair called it quits earlier this month, less than a year after their engagement played out on the December 2021 season finale of The Bachelorette.

Over the weekend, Nayte took to his Instagram story to share a 15-point message denying allegations and speculation that he’d cheated on his former fiancée, and answering questions about the split.

“1. No, I didn’t cheat. 2. Not every breakup needs to have someone to blame,” Nayte’s statement argued, getting the big points out of the way first.

“Yes, many of you seem to paint me as a red flag/f–k boy. Maybe it’s the piercings and tattoos? Who knows. But I’m actually a decent guy, and I only want to continue getting better. As we should all want for ourselves.”

“My name is Babatunde Olufemi Robert Nathaneil Olukoya, and I will never live my life based on how others think I should live it,” he wrote. “Period,” he added, ending that declarative sentence with a period.

He continued on in the 14th installment of the dispatch: “For the kind people, sending kind things, and respecting both Michelle and I. THANK YOU.” The 15th and final part of his communique consisted of two emojis.