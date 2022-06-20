Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has written to Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP), Noordin Haji, asking him to investigate the culprits behind the stoning of Deputy President William Ruto‘s convoy at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday.

During the ugly confrontation between Ruto’s supporters and goons hired by Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, several people were injured including Embakasi East United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant, Francis Mureithi.

Owino, in a statement on Monday, claimed Ruto stage-managed the attack to attract sympathy votes but Chebukati insisted that the incident must be probed and culprits brought to book.

Chebukati insisted that if any politician was involved in planning the chaos, he will be barred from contesting in August per the Election Act and the 2010 constitution.

Babu Owino is one of the loyal foot soldiers of Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.