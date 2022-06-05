Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 5, 2022 – Embakasi East lawmaker, Babu Owino, is going home in August going by the results of the latest opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa.

Owino, who is vying on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, is facing fierce competition from United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Francis Mureithi.

The opinion polls show that if the election is held today, Mureithi will garner 49.8 percent of the votes in Embakasi East.

Babu Owino came second with 40.4 percent. Michael Oganda came third with 5.9 percent while Stephen Mwangi came fourth with 1.7 percent. Mich Mzito and Joash Omwenga garnered 1.3 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

This is a big blow to Babu Owino who has been campaigning in the area for years and even investing his money to appease Embakasi East residents.

Here is the graphical representation of the poll.

