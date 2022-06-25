Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja leaders have trashed the recent analysis by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), giving Deputy President William Ruto an edge over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Addressing the press yesterday after the coalition’s meeting at KICC to review the formulation and policy regarding the party’s ongoing campaign preparation for the poll, Azimio leaders, led by Suna East MP Junet, Mohammed, expressed confidence that Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, will form the next government come what may.

The Azimio la Umoja Presidential Secretariat exuded confidence that Baba will beat Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza alliance with over 15 million votes.

“Victory for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate with over 15,000,000 votes,” the council said in a statement.

At the same time, the Azimio secretariat was directed to interrogate the recently gazetted 2022 voters register that appeared to favor their main challenger, William Ruto, and report back to the coalition council next week for consideration.

“Noted that the 2022 voters register had now been published in the Kenya Gazette and directed the National Coalition Executive Committee together with the Presidential Campaign Secretariat to interrogate the data further and report their observations back to the council,” reads the minutes.

According to the IEBC register, Ruto has not only tried to ring-fence President Uhuru’s vote basket but has also eaten into a large junk of the ODM leader’s strongholds.

Just like the Mt Kenya region, the 2022 presidential front-runner William Ruto has also turned the Western Kenya region that has traditionally voted for Raila into a battleground.

