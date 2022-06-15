Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – A social justice advocate who had two bestselling novels in his 30s has shared his story to inspire others who are discouraged by their humble beginnings.

The author said he didn’t learn to spell his name till age 10 and only learnt the difference between “there” and “their” in his 20s when his wife taught him.

In spite of his limitations, he went on to become a bestselling author.

He tweeted:

“I couldn’t spell my own name until I was 10. My mom had to fill out my first big job application when I was 16. I didn’t know the difference between there/their until my wife taught me in my late 20s. In my 30s, I had two books become bestsellers. Just a reminder of the possible.”