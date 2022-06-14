Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Aurelien Tchouameni has been officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player after completing his medical on Tuesday June 14.

The French midfielder completed an £85million move from Ligue 1 side Monaco on Saturday on a bumper six-year deal.

The club have released pictures of Tchouameni signing his new contract, meeting club president Florentino Perez and holding up his new shirt with the number 18.

On signing for Real Madrid, the French star said: “Hello everyone. I’m very happy to be here to start my story at Real Madrid, the best club in the world. I’m very happy and we’re going to work hard to win more titles for this club. Thanks to the president, my agent, and my family for being here. Hala Madrid”

‘I had the chance to choose other clubs, yes – but as soon as I knew Real Madrid wanted me, I never doubted’, referencing international team-mate Kylian Mbappe’s attempts to persuade him to join Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG chief Luis Campos was also keen on Tchouameni and his name was brought up in Mbappe’s contract discussions, according to reports in Spain.

He said: ‘Kylian decided to stay at PSG and already knew I was going to leave Monaco. Mbappe spoke to me, and asked me if I could come to Paris. But I told him I wanted to join Real Madrid, my choice was always Madrid. He understood my decision, he’s happy for me.

‘I’m really happy to be here, to start a new chapter with the best club in the world… I want to make a mark in football and this club is the best to do it. I’m in the best club in the world. I spoke with the president and we agreed to win new titles. We are going to work on that, to win more titles for Real Madrid.’