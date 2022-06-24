Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Some people may go mad in August as a result of election results going by the recent polls conducted by Deputy President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff Davis Chirchir.

The results of 2 opinion polls were leaked by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s director of communication Polycarp Hinga.

Taking to his social media pages, Hinga stated going by the polls conducted by Ruto’s Chief of Staff, the DP will lose badly to Azimio candidate Raila Odinga.

According to Hinga, the first poll conducted by Chirchir placed Ruto at 40% against his rival Raila Odinga at 43%.

The second poll conducted by the same Chirchir a month later placed Ruto at 41% against Raila Odinga’s 46%.

“Recently, Chirchir has conducted two internal polls for UDA. The first one put Ruto at 40% against Raila Odinga’s 43%. The second one down sometime between late last month and early this month put Ruto at 41% against Raila’s 46%. These are facts but feel free to waste your time arguing,” Hinga wrote on his Twitter page.

This comes even as State machinery has maintained Raila will beat Ruto in round one by over 60% of votes cast come August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.