About the job

EXCITING CAREER OPPORTUNITY

INTERNAL AUDITOR

Are you a go-getter, positive-minded individual who fits the role profile captured below? There is an opportunity for ambitious, self-driven individuals to fill the above position?

Reporting to: Chief Internal Auditor

Job Purpose:

Providing innovative, responsive and effective internal audit services designed to add value and assist management in achieving the Bank’s Strategic, operational, reporting and compliance objectives. Internal Auditor will implement independent, systematic and objective reviews of business policies, systems, processes and practices, as well as ensuring that good corporate governance practices are implemented to enhance the organizations credibility and brand.

Key Responsibilities:

Participate in risk assessment and in developing Annual audit plan and schedules

Prepare and implement engagement plans subject to supervisory review and approval.

Reviews and evaluates the systems of internal controls for adequacy and effectiveness in managing risks and make recommendations for improvement.

Review the Bank’s practices and records for compliance with established internal policies and procedures including best practices.

Evaluate whether laws, statutes and regulations especially CBK prudential guidelines are being followed.

Review the Bank processes, operational and financial information for assurance on the effectiveness of risk management, internal control system and governance.

Carry out analytical reviews of the root cause of common/ recurrent audit findings and recommended resolutions.

Document results of audit work in accordance with the Bank’s internal audit guidelines and the institute of internal auditors (IIA) standards.

Prepare quality internal audit reports with practical recommendations and corrective actions.

Conduct follow-up reviews of financial, operational, or regulatory compliance deficiencies noted during audits.

Conduct spot checks on high risk rated branches along with regular cash counts.

Conduct investigation and forensic reviews of irregularities and frauds as requested by the Chief Audit Officer/Audit manager.

Any other official duties that may be allocated from time to time by management.

Qualifications

Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting, Finance and Business related fields.

Professional qualifications such as CPA, ACCA, CIA, or CISA

Post Graduate Qualification (added advantage)

Minimum of 3 (three) years of external or internal auditing experience in Financial services sector

Hands-on experience in CAATs such as IDEA and SQL and Teammate audit management system

In-depth understanding of IFRS, CBK prudential guidelines and IPPF

Extensive knowledge in Fraud and Operational risk management

Key Competencies and Attributes

Interpersonal:

Resilient and focused;

Strategically minded individual with excellent organizational and planning skills;

Well-developed written and communication skills;

Good interpersonal and excellent analytical skills;

Ability to work independently and effectively under pressure, within tight deadlines and without compromising quality

Ability to maintain professional status and keep abreast of evolving trends in auditing through continuing professional development.

How to Apply

ALL applicants MUST apply online to the email; recruitment@familybank.co.ke; closing date is 27th June 2022. Canvassing will automatically disqualify the candidate. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.