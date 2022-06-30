Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has urged Kenyans to elect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as president in August.

Atwoli says he will be deep trouble if Kenyans elect Deputy President William Ruto as Kenya’s 5th president.

Speaking on Wednesday, Atwoli said since 2014, he has been reiterating that Ruto should never lead Kenya.

“The reason for this is, as a DP he is already a top government official. Yet he abused his office, and called an officer below him to have him award government tenders to specific persons,” Atwoli said.

“Raila’s win will save my life because if Ruto wins, I will not have peace,” Atwoli added

Atwoli made the remarks in Kakamega county while he accompanied Kakamega county governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, for a series of Azimio campaigns in Luhyaland.

