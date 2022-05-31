Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Attachment – Registrar’s Office

Summary:

Reporting to the Records Officers, the holder must ensure that all clients (students, staff, faculty, parents / guardians) are led to where they can be assisted. The attachment is expected to last three (3) months from the day of assumption of duty.

Key Responsibilities/Tasks/Duties:

Scanning mark sheets and other office documents and filing them into EDMS.

Documenting important information such as of letters, certificates and transcripts picked.

Picking and issuance of international student application files from the admissions’ office.

Photocopying documents contained in the files picked from admissions’ office.

Scanning documents and uploading them to e-mails and EDMS pending approval by the records officers.

Assisting with issuance of degree certificates once final clearance has been granted by the officers in charge.

Assisting in the control of graduation applications sent to the graduation mailbox, arrangement of degree certificates and degree cases.

Assisting with receiving, printing and photocopying documents once confirmed on CX system by the officers in charge.

Assisting with general registrar office operations e.g. Client queries.

Being sent to other departments including but not limited to procurement, human resources, various schools and offices either to make deliveries or pick documents

Receiving phone calls and directing students / clients accordingly.

Assisting in manning of the front desk.

Any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications /Educational/Professional/Experience:

Educational Qualifications:

Ongoing Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in a records management or business-related field.

Proficiency in using the photocopier, scanner and basic computer applications.

Personal Attributes & Competencies:

Good people skills.

Team player.

Integrity.

Attention to detail.

Planning skills.

Very organized.

Reliable.

How to Apply

Interested applicants must indicate on the subject line of their email address ATTACHEE – REGISTRARS’ OFFICE, provide a cover letter and a current CV, to the address below by: 5.00 pm, Friday, June 10, 2022.

Director Administration,

United States International University – Africa,

P. O. Box 14634 – 00800, Nairobi, Kenya

Email:jobs-dvcasa@usiu.ac.ke