Attachment – Registrar’s Office
Summary:
Reporting to the Records Officers, the holder must ensure that all clients (students, staff, faculty, parents / guardians) are led to where they can be assisted. The attachment is expected to last three (3) months from the day of assumption of duty.
Key Responsibilities/Tasks/Duties:
- Scanning mark sheets and other office documents and filing them into EDMS.
- Documenting important information such as of letters, certificates and transcripts picked.
- Picking and issuance of international student application files from the admissions’ office.
- Photocopying documents contained in the files picked from admissions’ office.
- Scanning documents and uploading them to e-mails and EDMS pending approval by the records officers.
- Assisting with issuance of degree certificates once final clearance has been granted by the officers in charge.
- Assisting in the control of graduation applications sent to the graduation mailbox, arrangement of degree certificates and degree cases.
- Assisting with receiving, printing and photocopying documents once confirmed on CX system by the officers in charge.
- Assisting with general registrar office operations e.g. Client queries.
- Being sent to other departments including but not limited to procurement, human resources, various schools and offices either to make deliveries or pick documents
- Receiving phone calls and directing students / clients accordingly.
- Assisting in manning of the front desk.
- Any other duties as may be assigned.
Qualifications /Educational/Professional/Experience:
Educational Qualifications:
- Ongoing Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in a records management or business-related field.
- Proficiency in using the photocopier, scanner and basic computer applications.
Personal Attributes & Competencies:
- Good people skills.
- Team player.
- Integrity.
- Attention to detail.
- Planning skills.
- Very organized.
- Reliable.
How to Apply
Interested applicants must indicate on the subject line of their email address ATTACHEE – REGISTRARS’ OFFICE, provide a cover letter and a current CV, to the address below by: 5.00 pm, Friday, June 10, 2022.
Director Administration,
United States International University – Africa,
P. O. Box 14634 – 00800, Nairobi, Kenya
Email:jobs-dvcasa@usiu.ac.ke
