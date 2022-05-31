Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Attachment – Registrar’s Office

Summary:

Reporting to the Records Officers, the holder must ensure that all clients (students, staff, faculty, parents / guardians) are led to where they can be assisted. The attachment is expected to last three (3) months from the day of assumption of duty.

Key Responsibilities/Tasks/Duties:

  • Scanning mark sheets and other office documents and filing them into EDMS.
  • Documenting important information such as of letters, certificates and transcripts picked.
  • Picking and issuance of international student application files from the admissions’ office.
  • Photocopying documents contained in the files picked from admissions’ office.
  • Scanning documents and uploading them to e-mails and EDMS pending approval by the records officers.
  • Assisting with issuance of degree certificates once final clearance has been granted by the officers in charge.
  • Assisting in the control of graduation applications sent to the graduation mailbox, arrangement of degree certificates and degree cases.
  • Assisting with receiving, printing and photocopying documents once confirmed on CX system by the officers in charge.
  • Assisting with general registrar office operations e.g. Client queries.
  • Being sent to other departments including but not limited to procurement, human resources, various schools and offices either to make deliveries or pick documents
  • Receiving phone calls and directing students / clients accordingly.
  • Assisting in manning of the front desk.
  • Any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications /Educational/Professional/Experience:

Educational Qualifications:

  • Ongoing Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in a records management or business-related field.
  • Proficiency in using the photocopier, scanner and basic computer applications.

Personal Attributes & Competencies:

  • Good people skills.
  • Team player.
  • Integrity.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Planning skills.
  • Very organized.
  • Reliable.

How to Apply

Interested applicants must indicate on the subject line of their email address ATTACHEE – REGISTRARS’ OFFICE, provide a cover letter and a current CV, to the address below by: 5.00 pm, Friday, June 10, 2022.

Director Administration,
United States International University – Africa,
P. O. Box 14634 – 00800, Nairobi, Kenya
Email:jobs-dvcasa@usiu.ac.ke

