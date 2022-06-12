Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 12, 2022 – A German footballer has been arrested on suspicion of raping a Spanish woman while on holiday in Ibiza.

According to Mail Online, the VfB Stuttgart defensive midfielder, 25, Atakan Karazor, and a second man appeared before a judge in Ibiza Town in a closed court hearing after being questioned by police. The 25-year-old sportsman denied all wrongdoing.

The report said the two men have not yet been charged with any crime, as formal charges in Spain are only laid shortly before trial. But they are now ‘investigados’ under Spanish law which means they are being formally investigated as part of a criminal probe into a suspected sex attack.

It was gathered that they were arrested last Wednesday, June 8, after the alleged victim reported to the police.

The teenager who went to the police ended up in Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza after alleged incident.

A statement from Stuttgart read: “VfB midfielder Atakan Karazor has been arrested while on holiday in Ibiza. He denies any criminal act.

“VfB is in constant contact with its lawyers.

“Since this is an ongoing process, we ask for your understanding that VfB cannot comment further for the time being.”

A spokesman for the Civil Guard also confirmed: “Two German nationals have been arrested after a woman told police she had been sexually assaulted in Ibiza.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

A well-placed source added:

“One of the two men is a footballer who plays in the Bundesliga.”

His club confirmed that the midfielder was being held and said they were now in “constant contact” with their legal team.

This comes weeks after the Bundesliga player confirmed in a social media message he had extended his contract with Stuttgart by three years until 2026.

He wrote in an Instagram message:

‘A big thank you to all fans, your support gives me a lot of strength.

‘I feel very comfortable at VFB and am looking forward to the new challenges. Here’s to great moments together in the years to come!’