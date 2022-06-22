Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – An earthquake has killed at least 250 people and left scores injured in Afghanistan.

The earthquake – which hit during the early hours of Wednesday, June 22 as many people slept – was a magnitude 6.1 quake at a depth of some 51km, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck about 44km (27 miles) from the south-eastern city of Khost.

Tremors were felt across more than 500km of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, quoted by Reuters.

Pictures shared on social media showed people on stretchers, rubble and ruined homes in Paktika province of the country with a death toll of more than 250 with more than 150 others injured.

“Unfortunately, last night there was a severe earthquake in four districts of Paktika province, which killed and injured hundreds of our countrymen and destroyed dozens of houses.” government spokesman Bilal Karimi tweeted.

“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.” Karimi added