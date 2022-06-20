Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has condemned the chaos that rocked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday.

During the rally, goons stoned Deputy President William Ruto’s convoy, and a number of his supporters were injured.

In a statement, NCIC Chairman Samuel Kobia stated that an investigation has been launched and those involved in organizing and executing the chaos will be arrested.

“We hereby put politicians on notice that this is not the time for violence as a means of political mobilization. As a country and as the NCIC, we remain committed to achieving political decency in the 2022 general elections,” Kobia stated.

“We shall not tolerate the political thuggery exhibited at Jacaranda Grounds yesterday.”

He implored all the political parties to not only condemn the incident at Jacaranda but also to commit themselves, their members, and supporters “to political decency during this critical period in our country.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.