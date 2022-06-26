Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SENIOR ASSISTANT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR, JOB GROUP KMR 7 – (1 POSITION)

Job Descriptions

The duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:-

Typing from drafts, manuscripts or recording from dictation machines; processing data;

Operating office equipment; attending to visitors/clients;

Handling telephone calls and appointments; ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents, including classified materials;

Preparing responses to simple routine correspondence;

Person Specifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

At least four(4) years relevant work experience;

Business Education Single and Group Certificates (BES and GC) Stages I, II and III from the Kenya National Examinations Council or equivalent in the following subjects:

Typewriting III ( Minimum 50 w.p.m)/Computerized document processing III;

Shorthand III (100 w.p.m).

Business English III/Communications II;

Business English III/Communications II; Office Management III;

Office Management III; Office Administration and Management III;

Office Administration and Management III; Secretarial Duties II;

Commerce II;

OR

Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council;

Public Relations and Customer Care Course from a recognized institution;

Registration with a professional body.

Proficiency in computer applications;

Key Skills and Competencies

Planning skills

Communication skills

Interpersonal and negotiation skills

Team player

How to Apply

Kindly attach your Curriculum Vitae, cover letter, copies of certified academic and professional certificates, testimonials and other relevant documents.

All the applications should be done online through KEMRI Website http://www.kemri.go.ke/careers – E-Recruitment Portal to be on or before 14th July 2022 latest 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)

Please visit the KEMRI web site www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.

Successful candidates will be required to fulfil requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity; persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. KEMRI does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process including application, interview and processing of offer letter. If asked for a fee, report such request immediately.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted