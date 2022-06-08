Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Assistant Office Administrator

Job Purpose

Reporting to the Director, the job holder is responsible for planning, coordinating, and managing activities for the Director in an effort to realization of the mandate of the Placement Service. Successful applicants will be hired on a two-year contract renewable on mutual agreement and subject to meeting set performance targets.

Job Responsibilities

1. Assisting in preparation of reports, briefs and other documents;

2. Planning, managing and coordinating Directors calendar;

3. Coordinating Directorate Meetings – taking minutes at the meetings, collating departmental reports and making follow-up on implementation of resolutions;

4. Coordinating travel and logistics for the Director;

5. Facilitation and confirmation of the appointments and meetings being attended;

6. Responsible for physical assets assigned to the office of the Director;

7. Handling all the administrative duties of the office of the Director;

8. Drafting of internal or external communication, for the Office of the Director;

9. Arranging for meeting venues professionally and timely; and

10. Records Management and Information services.

Minimum Job Qualification

1. Have a Diploma in any of the following disciplines; Business Administration, Business Management, or other equivalent qualification from a recognized university;

2. Have a certificate in the relevant computer applications from a recognised institution;

3. Be proficient in computer applications;

4. Show merit and ability as reflected in work performance; and

5. Demonstrate high level of confidentiality

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Detailed descriptions of the positions and application instructions are available on the Placement Service website http://www.kuccps.ac.ke.

Applications MUST be submitted online through the Placement Service Careers Portal careers.kuccps.net.

Interested applicants are required to create their profiles, duly fill the online application form and attach copies of their CVs, academic certificates and testimonials before submitting their applications. The application deadline is June 20th, 2022 at 5.00pm.

SUCCESSFUL candidates will be expected to fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing:

Police Clearance Certificate from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; and

Certificate from a Licensed Credit Reference Bureau.

Disclaimer

The Placement Service is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disabilities, women and applicants from marginalised regions are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Application Deadline 6/20/2022