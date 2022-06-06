Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

POSITION: ASSISTANT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR III [H]

Responsibilities

  • Implement policies and plans;
  • Carry out general administrative function;
  • Ensuring effective service delivery;
  • Perform developmental activities to empower the community;
  • Provide and maintain infrastructure and facilities of public services;
  • Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and plans and delivery of services;
  • Exercising any functions and powers delegated by supervisor.

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Public Administration, Business Administration, Community Development or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Proficiency in computer applications;
  • Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;
  • Successful applicant to meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity;

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

10th June 2022

