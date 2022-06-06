Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
POSITION: ASSISTANT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR III [H]
Responsibilities
- Implement policies and plans;
- Carry out general administrative function;
- Ensuring effective service delivery;
- Perform developmental activities to empower the community;
- Provide and maintain infrastructure and facilities of public services;
- Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and plans and delivery of services;
- Exercising any functions and powers delegated by supervisor.
Qualifications
- Diploma in Public Administration, Business Administration, Community Development or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution;
- Proficiency in computer applications;
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;
- Successful applicant to meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity;
How to Apply
10th June 2022
