Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



AAR Healthcare is currently one of the largest provider of outpatient healthcare services in East Africa, with a network of 30 Outpatient Centres and Emergency Rescue Unit and serving over 650,000 clients annually from all major medical insurance providers as well as non insurance clients across the social divide. AAR Healthcare’s success has largely been driven by our people and their commitment to always offer high quality and affordable healthcare. We are currently looking for candidates who demonstrates a high degree of commitment, leadership, flexibility and initiative to fill the following vacancies:

1. ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT (RECEIVABLES) – NAIROBI REGION

ll purpose of the job:

Reporting to the Credit Controller, the incumbent will be responsible for supporting timely collection of debts.

Key Responsibilities:

Reconciliation of debtors’ accounts

Preparation and dispatch of debtors’ statements

Debtors payment follow up.

Vetting and verification of outpatient billings and invoices

Tracking of dispatch of bills to various customers

Education, experience & other competencies

Degree in Accounting/Finance

CPA Section 4

Atleast 2 years experience in finance processes

Excellent communication skills

ICT proficiency

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements and are interested in the position, please send your application letter and CV addressed to the HR Business Partner via the email recruitment.healthcare@aar-healthcare.com. The CV and cover letter should be attached as one file and clearly indicate on the subject line the position being applied for. The advert closes on 3rd July, 2022.