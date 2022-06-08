Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Assistant Accountant

Report To: Finance Manager

Job Purpose

This will be an entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under direct supervision of a senior officer

Job Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail: –

(i) Preparing and verifying vouchers in accordance with the laid down Financial procedures, policies and regulations;

(ii) Capturing data and maintaining primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books and registers;

(iii) Providing safe custody of accounting records and assets;

(iv) Receipting of money due and payable to the Placement Service;

(v) Paying personal and merchant claims guided by cash balances in the cash books and treasury regulations;

(vi) Preparing periodic financial accounts;

(vii) Checking and processing contract payments and other disbursements;

(viii) Preparing monthly bank reconciliations;

(ix) Maintaining the general ledger;

(x) Remitting statutory deductions;

(xi) Ensuring safe custody of payments and journal vouchers;

(xii) Preparing regular financial reports; and

(xiii) Maintaining fixed asset register.

Minimum Job Qualification

For appointment to this position, a candidate must:

(ii) Have a minimum of three (3) years relevant work experience in the Public or Private sector;

(iii) Have passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination, Diploma from KNEC or its recognized equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

(iv) Be proficient in Computer applications;

(v) Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and

(vi) Demonstrate competence in work performance.

Or (As a management trainee)

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in a Business related field; and

(ii) Proficiency in computer applications

How to Apply

Detailed descriptions of the positions and application instructions are available on the Placement Service website http://www.kuccps.ac.ke.

Applications MUST be submitted online through the Placement Service Careers Portal careers.kuccps.net.

Interested applicants are required to create their profiles, duly fill the online application form and attach copies of their CVs, academic certificates and testimonials before submitting their applications. The application deadline is June 20th, 2022 at 5.00pm.