Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Meghan Markle sent snacks, coffee, and a thank you note to women campaigning for safer gun laws.

Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action revealed that the organization had received a personal note from the Duchess of Sussex.

“@MomsDemand volunteers and staff have been working around the clock for weeks, so it was moving to receive such a supportive note – and snacks! – from the Duchess of Sussex today,” Watts shared on Twitter along with a photo of the note.

Watts later followed up with another tweet: “Lots of questions about the snacks! Donuts, bagels w/the works, coffee, cookies, etc… Delicious and appreciated.”

Meghan’s note was typed on stationery featuring her royal monogram, “M” topped by a crown.

It reads: “Good afternoon ladies!

“To each of you and your fearless leader, Shannon, a huge thank you for the work you are doing to keep our kids, families, and communities safe.”

She continued, “Please know that while you may feel exhausted by your endless hours of dedication to this cause, I hope you feel energized in knowing that the work you’re doing is vital and so deeply appreciated. As a mom, as a friend, thank you so much!”

Meghan, 40, signed the letter with her title, “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”