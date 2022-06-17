Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Premier League side, Arsenal are reportedly preparing to make a second offer for Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, to match the €100m (£86m) price tag, Napoli are asking for the 23-year-old.

This comes after Gunners’ first €60m bid was rejected by the Italian club on Monday, June 13.

According to Italian daily, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are keen to sign the 23-year-old Nigeria international as a replacement for former skipper Alexandre Lacazette, who rejoined Lyon on a free this summer.

“Arsenal are gearing up to enter talks with Napoli for Osimhen and are keen to sign the €100m valued striker. Manchester United are also keen on a move but the Gunners hold the edge for the time being,” the report said.

“The deal could be concluded later this month, allowing Napoli to immediately reinvest the funds and carry out a decent transfer window.”

The striker, who scored 18 times and made six assists in 32 games last season, is also attracting interest from other top European clubs.