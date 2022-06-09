Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – French club, Lyon have announced the return of Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer after the forward left Arsenal.

The forward’s contract at the Emirates Stadium was due to expire at the end of this month and has moved back to the club he began his career before moving to Arsenal in 2017.

Lacazette has signed a three-year deal at the French club, who finished eighth in Ligue 1 this season and will not compete in Europe in the upcoming campaign.

The France forward scored 54 times in 158 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and helped the Gunners win the 2020 FA Cup final before leaving.

A Lyon statement said: “Lacazette’s return to the club, having played more than 200 times for Arsenal over the course of five seasons [71 goals] has been the club’s priority for many months and he fits in perfectly with the environment and the new strategy that the institution wishes to put into place.

“His second arrival, after the return of Remy Riou and the extension to Maxence Caqueret and Anthony Lopes’ contracts shows the great ambition to breathe new life into a new dynamic around the men’s professional team.”