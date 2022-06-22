Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Fabio Vieira from Porto for £30 million.

The Portuguese midfielder is the Premier League club’s first major signing of the summer transfer window, after goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian forward Marquinhos arrived.

Vieira, 22, said he ‘couldn’t be prouder’ to join a ‘huge and historic’ club like the Gunners. The deal includes £4m of achievable performance-related add-ons.

He said: ‘I was born near Porto and played for Porto from the age of eight. I’ve always admired the way Arsenal play.

‘There are many players who I remember well from over the years: ‘(Dennis) Bergkamp, (Cesc) Fabregas, (Santi) Cazorla, Thierry Henry.

‘Arsenal is a huge and historic club. I’m so happy to be here and I couldn’t be prouder.’

Manager Mikel Arteta said: ‘I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent.

‘Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play.

‘We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season.’

Vieira, a namesake of legendary former Gunners midfielder Patrick Vieira – now manager at Crystal Palace – will wear the No 21 shirt.

He added: ‘This is an important step forward in my career. It certainly was a fast process. It was something that I was drawn to. Meeting the people at the club was a real positive for me. I’m loving it here and I’m here to give the team my all.

‘I’m an attacking player who looks to find space between the lines, to be able to finish off moves either with assists or by scoring goals. I think those are the main attributes that Arsenal fans can expect from me.’

Technical director Edu continued: ‘We’re so pleased to have completed the signing of Fabio from FC Porto.

‘Fabio is a player with special qualities who is comfortable with the ball in the final third of the pitch. We are all looking forward to working with him and enjoying his future contribution to Arsenal.

‘We will now continue to work hard and are looking forward to finishing this transfer window as strongly possible.’