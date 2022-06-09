Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – On Thursday last week, Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential flag bearer, William Ruto, sensationally claimed that more than 1 million registered voters from his strongholds have mysteriously disappeared from the IEBC register a few days before his titanic battle with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

Assertions by Ruto came on the backdrop of claims that some Government officials were planning to interfere with the August polls.

The issue of the integrity of the voter register is so emotive that Gatundu MP, Moses Kuria, has threatened to go to court to stop the August General Elections in the event IEBC does not address their concerns.But Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has come out to assure all stakeholders that the voter’s register is still under audit process.

Speaking on Wednesday after receiving a preliminary audit report from KPMG, Chebukati revealed that the ongoing audit has established some 1.18 million voters with some anomalies.

This is after a preliminary audit report by KPMG revealed that several anomalies in the 22.5 million raw database of registered voters presented for audit by the electoral commission.

The audit established that out of 22.5 registered voters, 246,465 were dead voters, 481,711 voters have been registered more than once, while 226,143 voters were registered with IDs that do not validly belong to them.

“The Commission received a preliminary audit report with useful information, including 246,465 deceased voters, 481,711 duplicate records and 226,143 voters registered with IDs that don’t validly belong to them, 164,269 registered with voter records with invalid identification documents (IDs and Passports) that have to be addressed before certification and publishing of the register,” Chebukati said.

“However, I want to state clearly that the data on registered voters is intact. I want to assure Kenyans that the register is intact, safe and there has been no breach,” He added.

Chebukati further revealed that the publication of the final voter register to be used in the upcoming elections will be delayed until the commission addresses all the caps raised by the audit firm.

@IEBCKenya CEO Marjan H. Marjan says Communication Authority of Kenya report shows 1,111 polling stations lack 3G network and IEBC is in the process of finalizing the data to map out stations affected. IEBC will use satellite modems to transmit results from the affected areas. pic.twitter.com/UFZitrJ6VO — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) June 8, 2022