Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Antonio Rudiger has been officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player after leaving Chelsea.

The German centre-back agreed on a four-year deal at the Bernabeu after leaving the Blues at the end of his contract.

Earlier in the day, the 29-year-old completed his medical at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital.

It has been revealed that Rudiger will wear number 22 at Real Madrid, which is newly vacant following Isco’s departure this summer.

‘It’s a very special day for all of us, but especially for me,’ the defender told reporters at his unveiling.

‘I would like to thank my parents, because without them I could not be here. They have always supported me and that throughout my life has been very very important.

‘I also want to thank the president of Real Madrid for giving me the opportunity to play for this great club. I can promise you that I will give everything for this club. I want to win as many titles as we can. Hala Madrid and nothing else!’

Rudiger also confirmed that Barcelona showed an interest in signing him, but he told his brother, who is his agent and advisor, that it was ‘Real Madrid or nothing’.

The club’s president Florentino Perez added: ‘Today one of the best defenders in the world arrives at Real Madrid. Antonio, from now on you are part of a unique club and family.

‘We are very excited to have a player like you who has done everything possible to make this day come.

‘Your career allowed you to choose between the big clubs and you have chosen for this shield, that will give you the strength to achieve what others believe is impossible.’

Rudiger’s contract with the LaLiga side will be worth in the region of £315,000-per-week and he will also net a hefty signing-on fee.