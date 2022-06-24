Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Two-time heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua is set to earn a whooping £100m from his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, a fee similar to his multi-million DAZN contract.

The showdown will take place in Saudi Arabia on August 20, 2022, with both fighters expected to receive a mega-money payday.

According to the Daily Mail, the site fee alone is understood to be around the £92m mark – almost double the figure the Sheiks forked out to hold the inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Joshua, who pocketed the bulk of the Sheiks’ £66m site fee to fight Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, will command 50 percent of the figure this time around.

Despite fan outrage at the £24.95 cost to stream the September bout, around 1.2million fans still went ahead and purchased the fight. A repeat would add another £30m to the prize money pot, totalling somewhere in the region of £130m.

Due to a 50/50 split, the Brit will cash in on a minimum £65m payday. Yet this amount does not include ticket sales and sponsorship deals which, according to The Sun, could take the figure towards the £100m mark.

The British- Nigerian boxer, 32, has also penned a mouth-watering £100m deal with DAZN to stream his eagerly-awaited rematch fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after leaving Sky Sports.

In September 2021, Joshua was stripped of his WBC, WBO, WBF, and IBO titles last September as Usyk defeated him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium via unanimous decision. Joshua quickly applied his rematch clause to be able to claim his titles back.