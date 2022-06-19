Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 19, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru will be re-elected with a landslide, a new survey has shown.

The survey, which was conducted by a local blog, had asked Kenyans who they think will win between Waiguru and her fiercest challenger, Purity Ngirici.

Waiguru is vying on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, while Ngirici is on an independent ticket though she enjoys the support of the Deep state.

In the poll, over 2000 Kenyans participated and 53 percent supported Waiguru with Ngirici coming second with 47 percent.

With less than two months to the poll, this is a huge boost to Waiguru, who is also Deputy President William Ruto’s point woman in the Mt Kenya region.

Ruto has been using Waiguru to penetrate the region which has become a battleground for presidential candidates competing in August.

Here is a screenshot of the poll showing Waiguru is leading in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial race.

