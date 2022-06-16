Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 June 2022 – Flamboyant Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has for the first time revealed that she was almost confined to crutches after undergoing surgery.

She made the revelations on her Instagram stories while castigating those who troll her walking style.

She said some people troll her, claiming that she walks like a duck.

According to Anerlisa, it is a miracle she is walking today because when she was 13 years old, she had surgery on her knees and doctors thought she will be using crutches for the rest of her life.

Below is what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.