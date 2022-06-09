Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 June 2022 – Flamboyant Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has proved that she is still financially endowed even after auctioneers stormed into her home and attempted to auction her property.

She spoilt her boyfriend Melvin on his birthday by booking a whole restaurant to celebrate the big day.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anerlisa posted a photo of Melvin enjoying a birthday cake and captioned it, “Too excited, you’d think it’s my birthday. Or is it because we booked this whole restaurant to ourselves,”.

Netizens reacted to the post by advising Anerlisa to stop trying too hard to please men since most of them just exploit her.

“Babygirl tries so hard to please men who “love” her with all that money she has, alafu wanampea karakta development aki 😢… It’s like these men know she’s desperate for love and they are just using her,” a social media wrote.

Anerlisa fell in love with Melvin after divorcing her Tanzanian husband Ben Pol.

