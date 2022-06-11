Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 11, 2022 – Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer after spending a decade at the club.

The Blues announced Christensen’s departure in a statement released on their official website on Friday, June 10.

Christensen alongside Danny Drinkwater, are on the list of Chelsea’s released players submitted to the Premier League.

The statement from Chelsea reads:

“Andreas Christensen’s Chelsea contract expires this summer, bringing to an end his 10 years as a Blue, during which he graduated from our Academy and subsequently secured a regular place in our senior squad, playing 161 games.

“He would experience success in the FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and, most memorably, the Champions League. He came off the bench in the first half of the final in Porto last year and was crucial to our defensive efforts as we overcame Manchester City.

“Christensen’s Chelsea story began in 2012 when he arrived from Brondby in his native Denmark. He enjoyed instant success in our Academy, reaching two finals in his first season and then winning two trophies, the FA Youth Cup and the Under-21 Premier League, in his second.

“Shortly after his 17th birthday he was named on the bench for the final game of the 2012/13 Premier League campaign, a win against Everton, and he was then involved in a post-season tour to the USA.

“His involvement with Jose Mourinho’s squad stepped up in 2014/15, and Christensen was handed his Chelsea debut in a fourth-round League Cup victory at Shrewsbury. He played the full 90 minutes at right-back and performed a similar role in the FA Cup fourth round against Bradford. “Christensen continued to play his part for our Academy teams, excelling as we won the UEFA Youth League for the first time. A good third year at Chelsea concluded with a Premier League bow against Sunderland on the day we lifted the title, and then a senior Denmark debut in a friendly against Montenegro.”