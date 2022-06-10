Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by veteran journalist, David Makali, has shown that Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajakoyah is not a candidate to be underestimated when it comes to the August 9th presidential election.

For the last two years, political pundits have been terming the 2022 presidential race as a two-horse duel between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is the Azimio presidential candidate, and Deputy President William Ruto who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate.

However, with the entry of Wajackoyah, things seem to be changing and it might be a three-horse race.

In the poll, Makali had asked Kenyans whom they will vote for the presidency between Raila, Ruto, Mwaura Waihiga, and Wajackoyah in August.

Over 44,000 Kenyans participated in the poll and 45.5 percent supported Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua. Raila and his running mate, Martha Karua came second with 37.7 percent while Prof Wajackoyah with his running mate Ruth Wamae emerged third with 16 percent. Mwaura came fourth with 0.8 percent.

Here is the screenshot of the poll showing Wajackoyah who has said he will legalise Marijuana as the third horse in August.

