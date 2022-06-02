Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Footballer, Gareth Bale has bid farewell to Real Madrid in an emotional post on social media.

The ex Tottenham player says his time at Real Madrid was an ‘incredible experience’ that he will ‘never forget’.

Bale has won a host of major trophies after leaving Tottenham to complete a then-world-record £90million move to Madrid in 2013, including five Champions Leagues and three Spanish titles.

He helped Madrid reach La Decima against Atletico Madrid in 2014 before scoring twice against Liverpool four years later.

Bale has now announced his exit from the club having fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

‘I write this message to say thank you to all my team mates, past and present, my managers, the backroom staff and to the fans that supported me,’ Bale said on Twitter.

‘I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League.

‘I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

‘To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

‘I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football.

‘It has been an honour. Thank you! HALA MADRID!’