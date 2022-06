Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 June 2022 – Amber Ray’s new boyfriend, Kennedy Rapudo, lives a flamboyant lifestyle which he displays on social media.

He posted a video flaunting his fridge that was stocked with expensive liquor.

Word has it that he is a member of the notorious Kilimani wash wash gang involved in wire fraud.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.