Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Amber Ray’s jilted West African ex-boyfriend IB Kabba has decided to wash her dirty linen in public after their messy break up.

The controversial socialite started dating Kabba after parting ways with her husband Jamal ‘Rohosafi’ Marlow in January 2022.

He took to his Instagram stories and revealed that Amber loves having quickies in the car and bushes.

He also claimed that she doesn’t observe personal hygiene and needs to grow up.

“I feel sorry for anyone getting my ex. I hope you can clean her up tell her to take shower all the time and stop living fake life on social media and stop having s3x in the bushes and in the car. She really needs to grow up. Good luck to you X,” Kabba wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.